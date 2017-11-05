Tampines pipe leak: PUB issues stop-work order to construction site

SINGAPORE: National water agency PUB has issued a stop-work order at the Tampines construction site where a damaged water pipe affected water supply to the bus interchange and a food court at Eastlink Mall last Friday (Nov 3).

Works at the site caused damage to the 300mm-diameter water pipe, PUB said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, PUB said: "All works at the construction site located at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Central 2 are to cease immediately, except for implementation works to restitute protection measures to the water pipes, until clearance is granted by PUB."

In addition, PUB added that the company in charge, Hexacon Construction, had not made the necessary submissions before they started work, as stipulated under Public Utilities Regulations.

"The company is required to submit immediately to PUB a report of construction survey; a method statement detailing how the construction work is proposed to be carried out, an impact assessment report on the water supply system and the protection and rectification measures as recommended by the qualified person," PUB said.

If Hexacon Construction fails to stop work with immediate effect, they can be fined up to S$10,000 and be subjected to further fines not exceeding S$250 for every day or part of the day during which the offence continues after conviction.

