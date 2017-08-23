Tan Cheng Bock accepts verdict on reserved election 'with a heavy heart'

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock on Wednesday (Aug 23) said he accepted the Court of Appeal's decision to dismiss his application to challenge the basis of the upcoming Presidential Election "with a heavy heart".

His application questioned the Government’s decision to reserve the upcoming Presidential election for Malay candidates.

Earlier on Wednesday, a five-judge panel concluded that Parliament was lawfully allowed to specify President Wee Kim Wee’s last term as the first term, for the purpose of determining a reserved election.

Dr Tan had argued that the counting should instead begin from President Wee's successor, President Ong Teng Cheong's term.



In a Facebook post, Dr Tan, who ran for President in 2011 but lost by a narrow margin, said that he had hoped to contest in the upcoming election.



"Now that the Court of Appeal has had the final say, I accept the verdict - but with a heavy heart," he wrote.



Dr Tan added: "Let me be first to wish the participants of the coming reserved PE 2017 all the best, and to do your very best for our country!"



On the same day, presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican submitted his application forms to contest the election, becoming the first among three potential candidates to do so.



The other two, former Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob and chairman of Bourbon Offshore Asia Farid Khan Kaim Khan, are expected to do so soon.