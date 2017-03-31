Tan Cheng Bock calls for Presidential Election to be open election

SINGAPORE: Former presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock has called on the Government to make the upcoming Presidential Election an open election.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Friday (Mar 31), he asked if it was correct to make the upcoming election, which must be held by August, a reserved one.

Under changes passed to the Constitution in November, if there is not a President from a particular racial community for five consecutive terms, then the next term will be reserved for a President from that community.

On Friday, Dr Tan pointed out that the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) had advised the Prime Minister to start counting the five terms from President Wee Kim Wee - who served one term from 1985 to 1993 - in looking at the new electoral process.

Since Dr Wee, there have been three elected Presidents who served four terms between them: Mr Ong Teng Cheong, Mr S R Nathan and current incumbent Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam. As none of them were Malay, the next Presidential Election should be reserved for a Malay candidate under the new rules if Dr Wee's term was the first one counted.

However, Dr Tan argued that the counting should begin from Mr Ong's term from 1993 to 1999, instead of Dr Wee's.



"In all my 26 years in Parliament, we have always referred to Mr Ong Teng Cheong as the first elected President," he said. "Even the commission's report contains a statement referring to President Ong as the first Elected President."

He invited the Government to explain whether the AGC's interpretation is correct, or to check with the courts to verify its accuracy.

"I am concerned that our EP (Elected President) will always be tainted with the suspicion that the reserved election of 2017 was introduced to prevent my candidacy."

Dr Tan, 76, ran for the last Presidential Election in 2011. He received 738,311 (34.85 per cent) of a total of 2,156,389 valid votes, losing to incumbent President Tony Tan Keng Yam by just 7,382 votes. The other two candidates were Mr Tan Jee Say and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Last March, Dr Tan announced that he would again contest the next Presidential Election. But the announcement in November that the next election - to be held in September this year - would be reserved for Malay candidates precluded him from running.

"DID NOT WANT TO INTERFERE" DURING PARLIAMENTARY DEBATES

The move to safeguard multi-racial representation in the Presidency, which was first mooted in a 183-page report submitted by a Constitutional Commission reviewing the Elected Presidency, raised some concerns about choosing a candidates based on race instead of merit. However, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it was "not tokenism" as minority candidates will have to meet the same criteria as everyone else.

After the report was submitted last August, Dr Tan wrote in a Facebook post that members of the public should not “jump to conclusions” that the proposed changes were intended to prevent him from contesting.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has also said the changes to the Elected Presidency were not targeted at any individuals.

Asked why he did not voice out his views earlier, Dr Tan said he "did not want to interfere" during the parliamentary debates and was initially quite "resigned" to not being able to stand for the election.



"But it triggered in my mind that it was something that I had missed," he said.



"I know some of you were wondering why I stayed silent so long, and on my Facebook." When I stay silent, always remember that I'm thinking. That's important."

