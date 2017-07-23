Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on Presidential Election court ruling to be heard end July

SINGAPORE: Former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock said on Sunday (Jul 23) that his appeal against the court ruling to dismiss his application contesting the legitimacy of the upcoming reserved Presidential Election will be heard at the end of July.



According to his Facebook post, Dr Tan said the hearing will be on Jul 31 at 10am at the Supreme Court.

“I look forward to a final judicial clarification on whether the Government had correctly picked President Wee as the first of five presidencies to trigger a Reserved Election for 2017,” he wrote.



Dr Tan also said the legal case has been a "fulfilling journey on many levels".

"It has allowed me, an ordinary citizen, to express a different legal view on this subject," he said. "It has generated healthy public discussion - about due process, the importance of racial harmony, and the transparency of Parliamentary action."

Dr Tan, a Member of Parliament for 26 years (1980 to 2006), ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. In March 2016, he announced his intention to run again, but amendments to the Constitution passed late last year have precluded him from doing so.

Advertisement Advertisement

Under new rules, if there is not a President from a particular racial community for five consecutive terms, the next term will be reserved for a President from that community.

Dr Tan filed an application in May calling for the September election to be an “open” one, arguing that the Government's decision to count five terms from President Wee Kim Wee's was “unconstitutional”.

The Elected Presidency was legislated in 1991, in the middle of President Wee’s second term.

The first popularly elected President was Ong Teng Cheong, Dr Tan said, and if the Government had started counting from President Ong’s term, this year’s presidential election would not be a reserved one.

Dr Tan also argued that only the terms of Presidents elected by Singaporeans to serve six-year terms should be counted. President Wee was not popularly elected, and served two terms of four years.

His application contesting the legitimacy of the reserved Presidential Election was dismissed on Jul 7, and Dr Tan had appealed on Jul 12.



