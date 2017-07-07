Tan Cheng Bock’s constitutional challenge dismissed by High Court

SINGAPORE: The High Court has dismissed former presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock’s constitutional challenge to the legitimacy of the upcoming Malay-only Presidential Election (PE).

Barring an appeal, Justice Quentin Loh’s decision on Friday (Jul 7) means only Malay candidates are eligible to stand in the next PE, due in September.

Dr Tan has until next Wednesday to file a notice of appeal. His lawyer, Senior Counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah, said they will consider the judgement and decide whether they will appeal.

Dr Tan, a Member of Parliament for 26 years (1980-2006), ran unsuccessfully for President in 2011. He announced his intention to run again in March 2016, but changes to the constitution passed late last year – reserving the next PE for Malay candidates – have precluded him from running.

In May, Dr Tan called for the PE to be an “open” one. In the same month, he filed an application at the High Court, challenging the Government’s decision to call a reserved election.

Under new rules, if there is not a President from a particular racial community for five consecutive terms, then the next term will be reserved for a President from that community.

In his High Court application, Dr Tan, who is represented by Senior Counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah, questioned the Government’s decision to count President Wee Kim Wee Singapore’s first elected president, when he was in fact appointed in 1985 by the Government of the day.

The Elected Presidency was legislated in 1991, in the middle of President Wee’s second term.

Dr Tan’s stand is that President Ong Teng Cheong, who took over from President Wee, is Singapore’s first properly, popularly elected President. Based on this argument, 2017’s Presidential Election would not have to be a reserved one.

In court documents obtained by Channel NewsAsia, the Attorney-General’s Chambers accused Dr Tan of “running a case that is entirely self-serving”.

“He is advancing a strained interpretation of the Constitution so that he can apply to stand as a candidate in the coming Presidential elections. His motives are purely selfish and he has shown no regard for the principle of multiracial representation which Parliament intended to safeguard through (recent amendments to the Constitution).”

Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair defended the Government’s decision to count President Wee as Singapore’s first elected President. Article 164 of the Constitution “does not impose any requirement on which President, or which category of Presidents the Legislature must choose or choose from”, DAG Nair said.

The Legislature had “full discretion” in this respect, and did not make an unconstitutional decision, he added.

In his written submissions to the High Court, DAG Nair also argued that “the power to specify any past President enables the Legislature to end the hiatus for any community sooner rather than later”, and called Dr Tan’s challenge one that “undermines the longstanding imperative for multiracial representation in the office of the President, which the reserved election framework seeks to safeguard”.