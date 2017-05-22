Tan Cheng Bock’s legal challenge could be heard in June, ahead of September presidential election

SINGAPORE: The High Court could hear former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock’s legal challenge regarding the upcoming Malay-only presidential election in late June, Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair said, following a pre-trial conference on Monday (May 22).

Earlier this month, the High Court accepted Dr Tan’s application which questioned the Government’s decision to reserve the upcoming presidential election for Malay candidates. His legal challenge follows a press conference in March, when he called for the next presidential election to be an open one.

Dr Tan had announced his intention to run for president in March last year, months before it was announced the next election would be reserved for Malay candidates.

The next presidential election is due to be held in September.

The court has directed that affidavits be filed in the meantime, Mr Hri Kumar added.

Senior Counsel Chelva Retnam Rajah, who is representing Dr Tan, declined to speak to the media. Dr Tan was not in court on Monday.