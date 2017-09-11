Tan Chuan-Jin becomes Singapore’s 10th Speaker of Parliament

Mr Tan takes over the post from Mdm Halimah Yacob, who resigned last month to contest the Presidential Election.

SINGAPORE: Parliament has elected Mr Tan Chuan-Jin as Singapore’s 10th Speaker, as the House convened on Monday (Sep 11).

Mr Tan, who had his last day as Minister of Social and Family Development on Sunday (Sep 10), was nominated to be Speaker of Parliament by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, following the vacation of the post by Mdm Halimah Yacob, who resigned last month to contest the Presidential Election.

The Speaker presides over the sittings of the House and enforces the rules prescribed in the Standing Orders of Parliament for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business.





As the Speaker of Parliament cannot be an office holder, Mr Tan had to resign as Minister of Social and Family Development. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, (Sep 5) Mr Lee had said it was not easy to find a suitable replacement for Mdm Halimah.

"While Chuan-Jin stood out as the best choice, it was a very difficult decision to nominate him, as it meant losing an effective and activist minister at MSF," he wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PM Lee noted that Mr Tan, having held positions at MSF, the Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of National Development, "has built up good links with a diverse range of NGOs, VWOs and interest groups."

As Speaker, he will have to preside over Parliamentary debates and ensure fair and full discussion of national issues. "Chuan-Jin has the temperament and personality for this role," PM Lee added.

"Chuan-Jin remains an important member of my team, though in a different role. I have asked him to maintain his interest in environmental and social issues, and his concern for the needy and disadvantaged."



