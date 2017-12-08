Tan Chuan-Jin appointed deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has been appointed as the deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings' (MPH).

The appointment took effect on Nov 8, MPH said in a press release on Friday (Dec 8).

Joining the MPH board along with Mr Tan will be Ms Chong Siak Ching, the National Gallery's chief executive, who was appointed as a director on Aug 1 this year.

Mr Tan and Ms Chong join 11 other directors on the MPH board, which is chaired by Mr S Dhanabalan, who is also chairman of Temasek Trust, a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers and a member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights.

Mr Tan was elected as Singapore's 10th Speaker of Parliament in September, taking over from former Speaker and current President Halimah Yacob.

MPH oversees the rejuvenation of Mandai and its development into an integrated nature and wildlife precinct.

It is also responsible for the business development of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which operates Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and the Singapore Zoo.