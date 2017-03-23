Tanjong Pagar MPs, residents plant trees to mark Lee Kuan Yew’s 2nd death anniversary

SINGAPORE: As part of an annual observance for founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, MPs for Tanjong Pagar GRC held a tree planting event on Thursday (Mar 23) to mark Mr Lee's second death anniversary.

The event, which was organised by the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru Grassroots Organisations (GROs), involved the planting of 10 species of plants at the Tiong Bahru Community Club and the Duxton Plain Park.

It was attended by Grassroots Advisers to Tanjong Pagar GRC GROs and Radin Mas SMC – Ms Indranee Rajah, Mr Sam Tan, Dr Chia Shi-Lu and Mr Melvin Yong, along with some 100 residents, students and grassroots volunteers.





At Tiong Bahru Community Club, residents planted the Bread Flower, which can be found on the Istana grounds and was a favourite of Mr Lee’s wife, Madam Kwa Geok Choo.

The flower has an intense sweet fragrance and its flowers grow directly out of the woody stem.

Some of the other species planted at Duxton Plain Park were also designed to attract butterflies and create a butterfly garden.

NATIONAL COMPETITION FOR YOUTHS

Ms Indranee also announced on Thursday that the constituency will organise a national competition between September and November this year for "younger people" as a tribute to founding Prime Minister Lee.



“We want to have a national competition where you (young people) source ideas for the future of Singapore: ideas on technical innovation, on social innovation, thinking of Singapore's place in the world internationally," she said.



More details on the competition will be announced in the coming months.