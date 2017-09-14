Tanker and boat collision: Search area expanded, 3 sailors remain missing

SINGAPORE: The search area for three sailors missing after the collision between a tanker and a dredger on Wednesday has been expanded.

The surface search area now covers 250 sq km, up from 130 sq km. The aerial search area, meanwhile, more than tripled, from 770 sq km to 2,701 sq km, Singapore's Maritime Port Authority (MPA) said on Thursday (Sep 14).

Five crew members went missing and seven others were injured after the collision between an Indonesian-registered tanker and Dominican-registered dredger at about 12.40am on Wednesday. All the casualties were from the dredger.

Two bodies were recovered on Wednesday but three more crew members remain missing as at 6pm on Thursday.



Of the seven who were injured, one remains under observation at the Singapore General Hospital, MPA said.

The MPA has been leading the search-and-rescue operations with support from other Singapore agencies.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities deployed five aircraft from Republic of Singapore Air Force, as well as 21 vessels from MPA, the Republic of Singapore Navy, Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force. Eight vessels from PSA Marine and offshore marine services company POSH SEMCO also joined the search.

To date, about 280 personnel have been involved in the operations.



The Indonesian Rescue Coordination Centre is helping to search in Indonesian waters with 10 vessels.



There were 12 crew members – 11 Chinese nationals and one Malaysian on board the dredger. None of the 26 crew members on the tanker were hurt.



Wednesday's collision came less than a month after the US Navy warship USS John S McCain and oil tanker Alnic MC collided in Singapore waters. Ten US sailors were killed in the accident, which is being investigated.