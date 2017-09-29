Taxi catches fire along Bras Basah Road

SINGAPORE: A taxi caught fire along Bras Basah Road in the early hours of Friday morning (Sep 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the incident at 9 Bras Basah Road at around 12.30am and dispatched two fire engines.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF officers with a hose reel.

Channel NewsAsia understands there were no passengers in the taxi at the time. The driver was not injured.

Video of the incident showed the black and yellow taxi with its front end engulfed in flames and smoke. Wailing sirens can be heard in the background, and then two fire engines pull up beside it before firefighters rush out to tackle the blaze.





