Taxi catches fire in KPE tunnel, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE: A TransCab taxi caught fire on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Tuesday evening (Aug 29), filling the tunnel with smoke.

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire in the KPE tunnel towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and before the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit at around 7pm. It dispatched one fire engine and one support vehicle.







"The fire, which involves the engine compartment of a taxi, was extinguished by a member of public using a hose reel prior to SCDF arrival," SCDF said.

The fire was put out at 7.55pm. "There are no reported injuries," SCDF added.

Accident on KPE (towards TPE) after ECP Entrance. Avoid lane 4 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) August 29, 2017

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted at 7.20pm that there was an accident in the KPE towards TPE, and urged motorists to avoid Lane 4.

An electronic signboard warns motorists of a fire in the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway on Tuesday (Aug 29) evening. (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

LTA also triggered an emergency announcement directing motorists to "drive out of the tunnel now via the nearest exit".

"If unable, turn off your engine and walk to the nearest emergency exit," the announcement said.

Drivers told to turn off engine and walk to nearest exit. I'm hearing there's a fire at the KPE tunnel towards TPE. @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/rDz0pxBlX9 — Vanessa Lim (@VanessaLimCNA) August 29, 2017



