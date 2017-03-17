Taxi companies get green light to introduce surge pricing

SINGAPORE: Taxi companies can now introduce dynamic fares, popularly known as surge pricing, for trips booked through mobile applications after getting the green light from the authorities.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Public Transport Council (PTC) said in a joint statement on Friday (Mar 17) that they have accepted the proposals from taxi companies and ride-hailing platform Grab.

“The companies have informed LTA and PTC that this will be introduced as an additional option for commuters to book a taxi, on top of the current metered fare taxi bookings,” the statement said. “We have no objections to the proposals."

With surge pricing, the cost of a taxi trip booked through a mobile app will vary according to demand. This means that commuters will pay more during peak hour and high-demand periods, and pay less when demand is low.

Taxi services are regulated by the LTA, although taxi companies have been able to set their own fares since 1998. However, in 2016, the companies were required to standardise some parts of the fares.

The move to implement surge pricing comes amid stiff competition from private-hire car drivers under third-party apps like Uber and Grab. Both Uber and Grab have similar surge pricing schemes for private-hire cars.

Earlier this month, Singapore’s largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro said it was looking to revise the fare structure for its Comfort and CityCab taxis. Second-largest operator Trans-cab, along with smaller operator Premier Taxis, have also said they will introduce surge pricing in March to help their drivers earn more while still meeting peak-hour demand.