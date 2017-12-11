Taxi crashes into power supply box in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE: A taxi crashed into a power supply box at the junction of Hoy Fatt Road and Rumah Jalan Tinggi in Bukit Merah on Monday (Dec 11) morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 10.15am.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi had crashed into a parking gantry before knocking down the power supply box.

The driver, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries but did not want to be taken to hospital.



Nobody was injured in the accident which involved a taxi crashing into a parking gantry and power supply box. (Photo: Gary Haris)

A passerby, Mr Gary Haris, said he was driving from Hoy Fatt Road towards Jalan Rumah Tinggi when he saw the aftermath of the accident at around 1pm.

The incident happened at the junction of Hoy Fatt Road and Jalan Rumah Tinggi (Photo: Gary Haris)

He said that the road was closed by traffic police while the taxi, a yellow CityCab, was being towed away.



Police investigations are ongoing.