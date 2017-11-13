Taxi knocks over 86-year-old man at Choa Chu Kang crossing

SINGAPORE: An 86-year-old man was taken to hospital on Friday morning (Nov 10) after a taxi knocked him over while he was crossing the road at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Drive.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for ambulance assistance at around 10.25am and dispatched an ambulance.

The man was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Channel NewsAsia understands that he has since been discharged.

A video circulating online appears to show a Comfort taxi making a right turn and crashing into a man who was crossing the road, with the green man on the traffic light at the pedestrian crossing still flashing.

The video then shows the man lying on his side on the ground while another person rushed over to help. The taxi also appears to stop after knocking the man over.

Netizens slammed the taxi driver's actions on social media.

Facebook user Richard Yin wrote in a comment on the video post: "It’s clearly green for pedestrians crossing shown in this video clip!"

"This is getting too common," wrote another Facebook user Lim Wee Khiang. "Many right-turning vehicles do not wait for a clear path before doing their turns."

However others came to the driver's defence.



"Sometimes it's an honest mistake," wrote Facebook user Vince Ecniv.



Police investigations are ongoing.

