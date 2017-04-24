Team LKT did not know about Bill Ng's donations to FAS: Lim Kia Tong

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Despite several of its key members having been council members of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) at the time, Team LKT was not aware of businessman Bill Ng's recently revealed S$500,000 donation to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), the team's leader Lim Kia Tong said on Monday (Apr 24).

“In all honesty, myself plus all the other council members did not know about how and who triggered this idea of donation or sponsorship to the ASEAN Football Federation," Mr Lim said at a dialogue session with the media.

Mr Lim and his team members Bernard Tan and S Thavaneson were FAS council members at that time the donation was made, he said.

"There was no discussion. This subject matter was never raised at the council meeting; neither was it raised at the executive committee meeting."

Team LKT is one of two teams running for the upcoming FAS elections on Saturday, while Mr Ng's Team Game Changers is the other.

Advertisement

The subject drew controversy after Mr Ng revealed the donation and said he was unaware of where the sum of money had gone. FAS general secretary Winston Lee has in turn called Mr Ng's statements "patently false" and produced evidence that the latter was aware his donation was meant for AFF.

On Monday, Mr Lim and his team members said such transactions are rare as the FAS is usually the source of funds for the clubs and does not traditionally receive donations from its affiliate clubs.

The issue of the donations should, on hindsight, have been flagged and raised to the council, said Mr Tan, Team LKT's deputy president candidate and former FAS council member.



“My suspicion is that financial procedures were followed but (that) they were not designed for this particular transaction," Mr Tan said.



Both Mr Lim and Mr Tan agreed that the saga had badly tarnished Singapore’s football image and the FAS’ reputation.

If elected, the team said the first thing it would do is work to reinstate trust in the football community.



"We will set up a task force immediately in order for us to work towards strengthening this, so that the events that have happened over the last week ... will not happen again," Mr Tan said.

The team added that it would draw up a guiding policy for handling donations.

Despite the dramatic turn of events, Team LKT said the FAS election should proceed as planned this Saturday.