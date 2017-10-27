Teen arrested for negligent act causing hurt in e-scooter accident

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old teenager, believed to be involved in an electric scooter accident, was arrested by the police for causing hurt by a negligent act, authorities said on Friday (Oct 27).

On Tuesday at 9.22pm, police received a report that the teenager, while riding his e-scooter, had collided with a six-year-old boy in the area of Block 889A Woodlands Drive 50.



The boy suffered injuries and was taken to Kandang Kerbau Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The police arrested the teenager on Wednesday. His e-scooter was also seized.

Investigations are ongoing. If convicted, the teen could be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to S$2,500.