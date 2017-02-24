Teen dies after falling from height at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old male died after he fell four storeys at Orchard Central mall on Orchard Road on Friday (Feb 24).



"This afternoon, a member of the public vaulted the railing of the level 4 linkbridge between Orchard Central and Orchard Gateway onto a ledge and subsequently fell to the atrium. He was rushed to the hospital. We are deeply concerned and are currently assisting the police with their investigations of the incident," said Ms Mavis Seow, chief operating officer of the Retail Business Group at Far East Organization.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. It added that it was alerted to the incident at about 4.05pm.

Police said the man was found lying motionless on the ground when their officers arrived at the scene. He subsequently died in hospital. Police said they are investigating the unnatural death.





Blood seen on the ground where the man fell.





Hole in the fourth-floor ledge through which the man fell.

"A lot of people were trying to do CPR on him. They kept trying and trying for a good 15 minutes at least," said Devi Rajaram who was at the scene. "He was just motionless."

She added that there was "whitish" debris on the floor.

Another eyewitness, Mike Tan, told Channel NewsAsia that he was having coffee with a friend when they heard a scream and saw the man falling. He said he called for an ambulance at 4.02pm and was instructed to look for an automated external defibrillator.

The SCDF said CPR was administered by its paramedics on the way to the hospital, which was on standby to receive him.

The area on the ground floor where the man fell has been cordoned off and a link bridge on the fourth floor is now closed.



