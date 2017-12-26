Teen with no driving licence crashes lorry into gas box at Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: A teenager was arrested on Monday (Dec 25) after he took his friend’s lorry out for a spin and crashed into a gas overground box, causing a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of a nearby coffeeshop.



In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6.20pm on Monday near Block 447A, Jalan Kayu. The 16-year-old did not have a valid driving licence, the police added.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) used two water jets to disperse the gas fumes that leaked into the air as a result of the damage caused by the accident. As a precautionary measure, the SCDF also shut off the gas supply and evacuated a nearby coffeeshop.



The teenager, who was alone in the vehicle, was conscious and alert when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. No other injuries were reported.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the teenager took his friend’s lorry without permission. Investigations are ongoing.