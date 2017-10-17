Teen who crashed sports car in carpark jailed six weeks for rash driving act

Herman Shi Ximu was also given an 18-month driving ban from the date of his release.

SINGAPORE: Full-time national serviceman Herman Shi Ximu, 19, was sentenced to six weeks' jail for one count of causing grievous hurt with a rash act, after he crashed his Nissan GT-R into a Toyota driven by 66-year-old Teong Hien Sing.

Shi was also given an 18-month driving ban from the date of his release.



On Aug 27 last year at about 2.50pm, Shi attended a motoring event at a public car park in Kallang along Stadium Walk. He was then under a one-year probation for new drivers at the time of the incident.



At around 5.45pm, he stopped his car at one end of the car park before accelerating rapidly. He then drove through two non-signalised junctions in the car park.



At the second non-signalised junction, Shi failed to stop at the stop line and did not give way to Mr Teong, who was travelling from his left to right.



The GT-R then collided into the right side of Mr Teong's Corolla. Both vehicles were damaged as a result.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A report from from a Health Sciences Authority forensic scientist showed that Shi had travelled up to 121kmh during the incident, and covered a distance of at least 72.2m.

Mr Teong felt pain in his chest and neck after the accident. X-rays from Changi General Hospital revealed that Mr Teong suffered several fractures on his right rib, and was given two weeks' medical leave.



Mr Teong also sought treatment at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre where an MRI scan showed that he had a large left chronic subdural haematoma - a cause of his right-sided weakness and disorientation.



He had to undergo surgery and has since recovered fully. The doctor from the hospital had given his opinion that the haematoma was likely caused by the collision between the GT-R and Corolla.



District Judge May Mesenas said that anyone "who enjoys a thrill" in a brash manner should be punished. She added that there was a rising trend of such offenders under the age of 30, and that they should not get away with just "a slap on the wrist".



Shi could have been jailed for up to four years, and/or fined up to S$10,000. He is now out on bail and will start serving his sentence on Dec 1.