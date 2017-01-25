Teen who raped 13-year-old girl sentenced to reformative training

SINGAPORE: A teenager who raped a 13-year-old girl in 2013 was sentenced to a term of reformative training on Wednesday (Jan 25).



Young offenders in reformative training can be detained in a structured environment for at least 18 months.

Alson Tan Yu Seng was 15 years old when he committed the rape in December 2013 at his Senja Road flat. He and his friends, Bryan Ong Jing Chong and Tan Wei Guang, took turns to assault the victim.

The court heard that it was Alson who suggested they could each have their way with the victim. Ong and Tan pinned the victim’s arms down while Alson forced himself on her for about five minutes.

The rape was interrupted by a knock on the window, alarming the boys and giving the victim the chance to flee. She reported the rape to police seven months later in July 2014.

District Judge Mathew Joseph had strong words for Alson, calling his actions “disturbing and deplorable”. “This is not the usual case of teenagers in love carried away by youthful passions and indulging in consensual sex,” Judge Joseph said. “This was rape.”

“You put her through a terrible ordeal which must have terrorised her and frightened her,” the judge added. "You are extremely fortunate you aren’t being tried as an adult," he said to Alson who showed no emotion in the dock.



He could have faced a minimum of eight years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane if tried and convicted as an adult.

Alson also pleaded guilty to two unrelated charges of rioting, involving "staring incidents" in March and June 2016 at Cuscaden Road. Another three charges, including a second charge of rape concerning the same victim, were taken into consideration.

The incident at Alson's flat happened after he had witnessed another friend rape the 13-year-old girl sometime in late 2013 at a staircase landing in Yew Tee. The friend had "offered" the victim to Alson but he declined back then.

Instead of reporting the rape, Alson later suggested to his friends, Bryan Ong Jing Chong and Tan Wei Guang, that they could have sex with the same victim.

Ong has been charged for rape, abetting a rape, sexual assault and an unrelated illegal gambling offence, while Tan has been charged for abetting a rape. Both will be dealt with later.