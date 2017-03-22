Teens arrested for series of thefts in Airbnb homes

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of thefts from rooms rented via Airbnb.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday (Mar 22), police had received several reports of missing valuables - cash, personal laptops and mobile phones - from victims who had rented their rooms to the pair. An 18-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were arrested at Jalan Teck Kee at Serangoon Gardens on Tuesday, police said.

The suspects will be charged on Thursday for theft and face up to seven years in jail.



