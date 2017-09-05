Teens arrested for theft of CashCards from vehicles

SINGAPORE: Four teenagers have been arrested for a series of theft cases in Ang Mo Kio and Yishun, police said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The teens, aged between 14 and 16, were identified with the help of police cameras and were arrested along Yishun Ring Road on Monday.

Police first received a report from a victim on Aug 28 that his CashCard was missing from the IU unit of his motorcycle which was parked at Yishun Avenue 11.



Preliminary investigations revealed that the four were also believed to be involved in other cases of CashCard theft at Ang Mo Kio and Yishun.

Two of the suspects are also believed to be involved in a case of snatch theft reported on Sep 1 at Block 240, Yishun Ring Road.



The two suspects, aged 14, will be charged with the offence of snatch theft. If found guilty, they could be jailed between one year and seven years and can be caned.



Investigations are ongoing for the other two suspects. If convicted, they could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.



