Teens investigated for forging entry stamps to Zouk

Channel NewsAsia understands that the clubs affected were Zouk and Get Juiced, both at Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE: Ten teenagers aged 17 to 19 are being investigated for trying to enter clubs using forged stamps to avoid paying the entry fee, the police said on Wednesday (Oct 11).

The police said in a news release that between August and September, it received three separate reports about people trying to enter the clubs using forged entry stamps.

In one instance, the suspects allegedly forged the entry stamps of a public entertainment outlet, which Channel NewsAsia understands to be Zouk, and sold and used the stamps.

In two other cases, the suspects are believed to have duplicated genuine entry stamps for Zouk and another Clarke Quay club, Get Juiced, by transferring them among themselves through skin contact.



Some of the suspects do not meet the legal age requirement - 18 years - to enter the clubs, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"Members of the public are advised to pay for the entry fee and obtain the official entry stamp only from the public entertainment outlets. Individuals who do not fulfil the minimum age requirement should not attempt to enter the such outlets," the authorities said in the news release.

Anyone found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating may be punished with up to 10 years in jail and a fine. The same punishment applies to anyone convicted of intentionally aiding or abetting such an offence.