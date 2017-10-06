War relic found near Lorong N Telok Kurau safely detonated: Army

SINGAPORE: A war relic discovered around Lorong N Telok Kurau was safely detonated on Thursday (Oct 5).

The relic was found on Tuesday, The Singapore Army said in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

The day it was found, the Singapore Armed Forces' Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed the object to be a high explosive projectile measuring 15cm in diameter and 59cm in length.

The team safely detonated the projectile on Thursday afternoon, it said.







The detonation comes a week after another World War II projectile was found and detonated at a construction site on Jurong Island. Another war relic was found near East Coast Park in March last year and seven war relics near Changi Airport Terminal 2 were disposed of last February.

