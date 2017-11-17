Temasek looking into cross-border payments, artificial intelligence

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Temasek International, the management arm of Temasek Holdings, is looking at transnational business-to-business (B2B) payments, fraud detection, as well as artificial intelligence as key areas of investment.

Speaking at the Investors Summit on Friday (Nov 17), the president of Temasek International Chia Song Hwee said it will be emphasising on those areas over the next five years.



“There is increased complexity and complication between various parties interacting in (the) social and commercial world,” said Mr Chia, who is also chief operating officer of Temasek International.



“What we want to focus on are the businesses or innovation of technology that will remove the friction in this complicated process.”



Mr Chia said that B2B payments have very high friction costs, or expenses that come with financial transactions in the form of fees, commissions and tax implications.



“Payments for B2B is still very old-fashioned. If you think beyond boundaries, the friction costs are even higher,” he said.



On fraud detection, Mr Chia said that preventing and detecting fraud is an important part of development, given that the volume of transactions taking place through digital platforms have grown tremendously.

Mr Chia also shared that the company has changed its investment strategy by increasingly integrating elements of sustainability.



“Not just because we think environment and governance are important but we truly believe that by integrating sustainability in the way that we invest, we can make better returns,” he said.

Artificial intelligence is an area that Temasek is interested in not only in the fintech space but in all sectors, he added.

"It has tremendous implications, not only for investment opportunities, but the impact that it will have on our existing portfolio," Mr Chia said.

While Mr Chia noted Southeast Asia's fertile ground for fintech entrepreneurs, he also mentioned that there were some barriers, especially in the area of funding.

“Start-ups are able to find seed money, angel financing. But many of them run into difficulties as they are not able to find investors as they are raising their subsequent rounds,” he said.

US$2 BILLION FOR FINTECH START-UPS

The Investor Summit marks the end of the Singapore Fintech Festival and also the end of a four-month long programme that seeks to match investors with fintech startups.

According to a release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), 400 investors were willing to pump in up to US$2 billion of capital into fintech start-ups.

More than 1,000 fintech startups also took part in the inaugural programme, which was organised by the central bank.



There were 525 connections made between investors and startups, with 59 per cent of investors coming from Singapore, 9 per cent from China and 6 per cent from Indonesia, MAS said.

As for the fintech startups, 36 per cent came from Singapore, 17 per cent from India and 8 per cent from the United States.

Investors were mainly interested in areas of data analytics, blockchain and lending applications while the most common solutions startups offered were in payments, lending and regulatory technology.