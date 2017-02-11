Tembusu tree falls at Singapore Botanic Gardens, at least 1 injured

SINGAPORE: A massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (Feb 11), interrupting an event organised by the High Commission of Canada. An eyewitness said ambulances and fire engines are on the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the incident happened at about 4.30pm near the Symphony Stage. At least one person was injured and has been sent to hospital.

Wow... massive tree just ripped and fell on the ground at Botanic Gardens. Hope everyone is ok... pic.twitter.com/VT6XolmGdS — Rave Republic (@RaveRepublic) February 11, 2017

Eyewitness Jonathan Ang said the tree went down in "5 seconds" and "fell on some people". "We rushed to help push the huge log off the victims".

A note posted on the Canada High Commission website said the Canada 150 concert has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".