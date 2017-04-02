Temporary closure of Hougang MRT station due to unattended bag; man detained

SINGAPORE: An unattended bag sparked a temporary shutdown of Hougang MRT station on Sunday (Apr 2).



A 39-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident to help with investigations, said police.



SBS Transit announced that all trains on the North-East Line were skipping Hougang MRT station due to a "security incident" in a tweet at 2.55pm. No other details were provided.

02/04, 3.06pm: All trains on the NEL will skip NE14 HGN Station due to a security incident. Free passing bus from NE12 SER to NE15 BGK. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 2, 2017

Don't know what happen, can't enter into Hougang train platform and no train stop, so I took cab, then my colleague send me the announcement photos from other stations. Posted by Ong Hui Lam on Sunday, 2 April 2017

In a Facebook post, police confirmed they had checked an unattended bag and found nothing suspicious. They had earlier advised members of the public to avoid the area.



"We commend the SBST staff for their alertness," police said.

Commuters were turned away from the MRT station before it was shuttered at about 3.45pm.

Service resumed at 4.03pm and the train station was re-opened shortly after.

"At about 2.40pm, a luggage bag was found unattended on the boarding platform of the Hougang North-East Line MRT station," a spokesperson for SBS Transit said in a statement.

"For the safety of all passengers, trains were made to bypass Hougang station and police were alerted. At close to 4.00pm, the bag was opened and its contents found to be non-dangerous. Train service resumed at 4.03pm at Hougang station."