Temporary closure of Hougang MRT station due to unattended bag

SINGAPORE: An unattended bag sparked a temporary shutdown of Hougang MRT station on Sunday (Apr 2).



SBS Transit announced that all trains on the North-East Line were skipping Hougang MRT station due to a "security incident" in a tweet at 2.55pm. No other details were provided.

No service in hougang for NEL. Pls note. pic.twitter.com/nTIE2bRkDn — crispy (@crispyloh) April 2, 2017

02/04, 3.06pm: All trains on the NEL will skip NE14 HGN Station due to a security incident. Free passing bus from NE12 SER to NE15 BGK. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 2, 2017

Don't know what happen, can't enter into Hougang train platform and no train stop, so I took cab, then my colleague send me the announcement photos from other stations. Posted by Ong Hui Lam on Sunday, 2 April 2017

In a Facebook post, police confirmed they had checked an unattended bag and found nothing suspicious. They had earlier advised members of the public to avoid the area.

"We commend the SBST staff for their alertness," police said.

Commuters were turned away from the MRT station before it was shuttered at about 3.45pm.

Service resumed at 4.07pm and the train station was re-opened shortly after.