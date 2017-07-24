Temporary fences put up at Tuas bus terminal to prevent wild boars from entering

SINGAPORE: Barriers have been put up at Tuas bus terminal to deter wild boars from entering the premises, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) said on Monday (Jul 24).

Wild boars have been spotted entering the bus terminal due to "persistent feeding by people", ACRES said, adding that this is "not good and will result in animals being reliant on people for food which could cause a potential conflict situation".

Temporary fences put up by ACRES in collaboration with SBS Transit at Tuas Bus Terminal. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, ACRES said that the fences, provided by TKHSingapore, were put up in conjunction with SBS Transit as a "potential solution" to the problem.

ACRES also said that proper enforcement action will also be put in place to deter feeding of wild animals island wide. This "might involve" a collaboration between different entities and organisations so as to build "a more compassionate society".

A close-up of the temporary fences at Tuas Bus Terminal. (Photo: Natasha Razak)

ACRES added that putting up the temporary fences "took a while" to be implemented as they were looking at various solutions to form a barrier.