Teo Ser Luck returns to private sector to help start-ups and businesses

SINGAPORE: Minister of State for Manpower and Mayor of North East CDC Teo Ser Luck will be returning to the private sector after requesting to step down from public office, announced the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday (Apr 27).



Mr Teo, who has spent more than 10 years as an office holder, said it is a decision that he has "thought through for a while."

In a Facebook post, he revealed that he plans to "build, create, invest or help start-ups and businesses. Some are tech related while others will be in products or services which I'm passionate about."

He added: "I have decided to go back to (the) private sector to continue my journey and also have some time for the family."

Mr Teo, 48, will continue to serve Sengkang Central division as a Member of Parliament for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister of State on Jun 30, and as mayor when his current term ends on May 26.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday thanked Mr Teo for his contributions.

"Ser Luck has contributed much in the ministries he served in – Transport, MTI, Manpower – and worked with his fellow mayors on many meaningful projects. I thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours," PM Lee said in a Facebook post.



Mr Teo was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2006 as part of the People's Action Party's (PAP) team in the Pasir Ris-Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC).



He was appointed Parliamentary Secretary at the then-Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports (MCYS) in 2006, and was promoted to Senior Parliamentary Secretary at MCYS and the Ministry of Transport two years later.



He became a Minister of State at the Ministry of Trade and Industry after the 2011 General Election, before being appointed Minister of State at the Ministry of Manpower in 2015.



At both ministries, Mr Teo was active in promoting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping to develop capabilities and setting up SME centres.



During his time at MCYS, Mr Teo was responsible for the launch of the Singapore National Games, and was also involved in the organisation of the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.



Mr Teo thanked his residents and colleagues on Thursday: "The support and guidance I received from many of you have made it a very fulfilling journey!"