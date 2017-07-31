Term contract employees to get better leave benefits under new, voluntary standard

SINGAPORE: Term contract workers may get better employment conditions if their employers adopt a new tripartite standard launched on Monday (Jul 31).

The Tripartite Standard on Employment of Term Contract Employees aims to improve employment conditions - such as leave benefits, training and notice period - for those who are employed on fixed-term contracts.

Employers that adopt the standard for term contract employees will consider all contracted periods of 14 days or more as continuous service as long as the break between each period is less than a month.

This cumulative length of service will be used to calculate leave entitlements and the minimum notice period for term contract employees.

For example, a term contract employee with a cumulative service length of less than 26 weeks shall not receive a notice less than one day while a term contract employee with a cumulative service length of more than five years shall not receive a notice less than four weeks.

Employers who have adopted the standard will also provide these employees with training to help them stay employable and remain relevant and effective.

CHOOSING EMPLOYERS WITH BETTER PRACTICES

The Tripartite Standard on Employment of Term Contract Employees is the first of five tripartite standards developed by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation to be launched successively by the end of this year.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) is also working with the tripartite partners to help employers adopt the standard.

TAFEP said that 296 employers have already signed on to the standard as early adopters.



This will help potential employees choose employers that have progressive practices in the specific areas important to them, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said at the launch of the standard.

“They will tell you they hope to be treated no differently from regular employees in all aspects ... being eligible for all types of benefits, but more importantly to be considered for performance bonuses, wage increases and career advancement opportunities.”

However, she noted that the requirements in the standards may discourage many employers from signing up. Mrs Teo also said some employers do not extend their training to cover term contract employees because they think the investment may go to waste.

“On balance, the tripartite partners agree that we should allow more employers to come on board, with a view to raising the standards further at a later stage."