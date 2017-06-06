Thailand jails Holland Village Standard Chartered bank robber

BANGKOK: A Thai court on Tuesday (Jun 6) sentenced a Canadian man to 14 months in jail for crimes linked to a rare bank robbery in Singapore where he allegedly used nothing more than a threatening note to steal US$22,000.

According to authorities in Singapore, a city-state with one of the world's lowest crime rates, David Roach strolled into a Standard Chartered bank branch last July, handed the teller a scrap of paper and walked off with the cash.

The 28-year-old then fled to Bangkok where he was arrested a few days later in a hostel.

On Tuesday, a Thai criminal court convicted Roach of violating money laundering and customs laws for smuggling the money into the country.

"The suspect confessed to all charges during the investigation process," the judge said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roach has been held in a Bangkok jail since his July 2016 arrest.

The court had initially sentenced Roach to two years and four months in jail, but commuted the sentence by half, local media reported.

Bank robberies are extremely rare in Singapore, whose zero-tolerance stance to crime has made it one of Asia's safest cities.

Singapore and Thailand do not have an extradition treaty but share close diplomatic ties.