Thaipusam procession in 2018 to end hours earlier due to lunar eclipse

SINGAPORE: The Thaipusam procession next year will be cut short by five-and-a-half hours due to a total lunar eclipse on Jan 31, the same day as the Hindu festival.



Lunar eclipses are considered inauspicious in Hinduism as “light and energy from the sun or moon are blocked and cannot reach the earth”, according to the event website.



As such, Hindu temples across Singapore will close during the period of the eclipse, announced the Hindu Endowments Board on Friday (Sep 22).



A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon. The celestial event on Jan 31, a Wednesday, will take place from about 6.50pm to 11.15pm.



Thaipusam is usually a 24-hour event. From about 11.30pm the previous day, devotees start leaving Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road in waves – carrying milk pots and kavadis – and make their way to the Sri Thendayuthpani Temple on Tank Road.



But because Hindu temples will close early on Thaipusam next year, all devotees must reach Sri Thendayuthpani Temple by 6.30pm instead of midnight, said the two organising temples in a joint news conference on Friday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

They also urged devotees to leave the starting point early, by 1pm at the latest, to give them enough time to finish the route.



Temple leaders added that they will work with the authorities to find ways to help devotees reach the destination earlier.