The New Paper to cease Saturday edition from next year

SINGAPORE: The New Paper (TNP) will cease its Saturday edition at the end of this month and become a weekday-only publication from 2018, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) announced on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Since its merger with My Paper in 2016, TNP has been a free newspaper targeting professionals, executives, managers and technicians (PMETs).

It has a daily average circulation of 300,000 copies, SPH said in a press release.

TNP's editor, Eugene Wee, said of the decision to turn into a weekday-only publication: "A large percentage of our readers are PMETs who work five-day work weeks. Furthermore, Saturday travel patterns of readers are getting more varied as people go about their weekend activities. Hence, we have decided to focus our resources on weekdays to give our readers the best of news and lifestyle stories."

The last Saturday edition of TNP will be on Dec 30.