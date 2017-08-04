The ‘old-man’ sport resting on the shoulders of a young Singapore champion

Cheng Zhi Ming, 22, is an Asian champion and junior world medallist in petanque. He explains the brains and brawn involved in what is often seen as a senior citizen’s game.

SINGAPORE: Back before his first taste of competition as an 11-year-old representing Singapore at the 2005 world junior petanque championships, Cheng Zhi Ming was a regular member of his primary school’s track-and-field team.



But there was “something lacking” in the running, throwing and jumping paradigms of Olympic athleticism - something he found instead in standing still and trying to toss one ball as near as possible to another.



“Sure, in track-and-field, you need to train and there’s some mental aspect too... I’m not trying to play down other sports, but in petanque, you need both technique and brains,” said the chemistry undergrad, now 22.



“It’s very intensive, very intense. You have to be smart, skillful and handle the pressure of facing a crowd.”



“Compared to other precision sports, in bowling you adapt to lanes and oil patterns, in archery you adapt to the wind, but in petanque you have to adapt to the ground and play tactically.”



Cheng is one of Singapore's best and longest-serving petanque players.

Such untrammelled, unwavering conviction has served Cheng well. Over 10 years, one Asian championship title and a junior world bronze medal later, he heads to the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur this month as Singapore’s sole men’s singles competitor.

Yet the public’s view of petanque has too held firm all this while, with the “very slow-paced, chess-like” nature of the game resulting in its long-suffering branding as an “old-man sport”, Cheng conceded.



“In the rest of the world, it’s a sport for all ages. But in Singapore, it used to be promoted recreationally by the People’s Association to community clubs, where you won’t find many youths,” he explained.



Picking up petanque at just eight thus made him a pioneering non-senior citizen playing what some even deride as not qualified to be a sport.



“I do think this is a sport. I mean, even cyber gaming can be a sport now!” he joked.



“But seriously, I truly believe in my sport, and with that belief you don’t really care what other people think.”



“Every single sport has their own difficulties and every sport is different. I see the beauty of this sport.”







NO WALK IN THE PARK

Petanque requires a level of strength and focus not immediately obvious when looking at the game itself, Cheng admitted. “You would think, ‘How come need to be fit?’”



“But we need both physical and mental stamina to last. A game is about an hour and 15 minutes. At SEA Games we play seven games a day - so we start at 8am and play through to night-time, sometimes even midnight.”



“Most other sports have maybe have one match before resting one day or a few hours. We only have 15 minutes of rest.”



Petanque players also get injured - commonly in the shoulder and wrist.



“It looks simple but it’s a precision sport so we throw repetitively - hundreds of shots over a long period of time - just to get the muscle memory,” said Cheng, who practices up to seven times a week leading up to competitions.



Technically, players usually reach the same standard fairly quickly; the difference lies in years and years of well-honed strategy.



There are layers upon layers of different tactics waiting to be discovered, says Cheng.

“I can teach you the game in 10 minutes. But to master it, you need one to two years before you can play competitively, eight to 10 to play really well, and 20 years to be a world champion.”

“That’s why I’m turning 23 and still playing against the same faces from Cambodia and Thailand I first met when I was a kid.”



WORLD BEATERS NEXT DOOR



Originating out of the Provence region in France at the turn of the 20th century, petanque has since spread across the world and rooted itself most firmly in nations with a history of French colonialism. Many of these are in Southeast Asia, thus rendering the SEA Games a high-level competition in itself.



“Cambodia has men’s and women’s singles world champions while Thailand has a women’s world champion. Malaysia also has a mixed doubles pair ranked third in the world,” said Cheng.







So far, Singapore has won three SEA Games bronze medals in petanque, with the last coming in 2007.



Hopes were high for the home-ground Games in 2015 but the squad caved to pressure and expectation and finished their campaign empty-handed.



“I spent one year training every day, I went to Thailand to train for three months, I put in all my effort and I ended up disappointed,” said Cheng. “But I learned from it all, that’s why I’m back trying to claim my first SEA Games glory.”



This time round, he won’t be making any predictions. “It’s just another competition, another stepping stone for me.”



There are dozens of recreational petanque clubs in Singapore but the current national team has just over 10 competitive members.

Yet exactly what lies next for Cheng remains unclear.



“You know how our society is like,” he said. “When I start my career, there will come a time when I cannot really commit to playing competitively. If I can, I definitely will, but we all have different priorities at different points in life.”



“I’ve been playing petanque since young, for so many years, and I feel it’s changed me,” he mused. “I feel I’m growing, and knowing myself better as I play this sport, through all the successes and failures.



“That’s why petanque will always be part of my life."

(Photos: Justin Ong)