The Salvation Army appointed as fourth agency to support foster families: MSF

SINGAPORE: The Salvation Army (TSA) has been appointed as the fourth fostering agency to provide support to foster families, announced the Ministry of Social and Family Development on Sunday (Nov 26).



TSA joins MCYC Community Services Society (MCYC), Boys' Town (BT) and The Singapore Muslim Women’s Association to further grow foster care in the community. It is expected to be operational by mid-2018.



Currently, around 470 children in Singapore are in foster care. As of end September, there were about 440 foster parents. MSF estimates that about 150 more families will be needed over the next few years to foster older children and teenagers. Currently, a third of the population of foster children are above 10 years old.

Speaking at a tea party for foster families at the Singapore Zoo, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee said the agencies will allow MSF to engage more foster parents and reach out to many more children who are in need.



He also thanked foster parents for their immense dedication and contribution in taking care of children and encouraged those who were keen to become foster parents to contact authorities.

"Within each foster child there's tremendous potential which can be unlocked when they are placed in a safe and nurturing home environment and you can provide that nurturing environment," he said.



To find out more about fostering, call 6354-8799 or visit www.msf.gov.sg/fostering.