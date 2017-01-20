Thin people with diabetes most at risk of dying from liver disease: Singapore study

SINGAPORE: If you’re thin and have diabetes, you have a higher risk of dying from fatty liver disease than diabetics who are overweight, according to new research in Singapore.

The study by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) used data from the Singapore Chinese Health Study, which studied more than 63,000 Chinese adults aged from 45 to 74 years, to find out the impact of diabetes on liver cirrhosis mortality.

The research team found that patients who were thin and diabetic were 5.5 times more likely to die from fatty liver disease, compared to thin people who did not have diabetes. For overweight diabetic patients, the risk was three-fold.

SGH's Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology consultant Dr George Goh said a possible reason could be that while these patients are physically thin, they are "metabolically obese" on the inside. Thinner patients may also skip regular health screenings, he said.

The study is the first to show that diabetes may have a more severe effect on liver disease among thin Asians.

Duke-NUS Medical School Professor Koh Woon Puay said the finding has important implications in Singapore and other Asian populations, where patients develop diabetes at lower Body Mass Index (BMI) levels compared to Western populations.

She said diabetes is expected to drive a rapid increase in incidences of liver disease that could lead to death, with an estimated 15 per cent of deaths due to fatty liver disease caused by diabetes.

With this, researchers are advising patients with diabetes to be actively screened for fatty liver disease, regardless of their BMI.

To further understand the impact of liver disease on diabetic patients, a two-year study is being conducted among the three ethnic groups in Singapore. The study hopes to learn more about the factors that reduce the development of severe fatty liver disease among diabetic patients.