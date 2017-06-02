Third man charged for wrecking porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road

Ang Sim Poh is one of four people who allegedly thrown bowls, tables and chairs about at the Heng Long Teochew Porridge stall in a dispute over the bill.

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man has become the third of four people to be charged in court with allegedly wrecking a porridge restaurant along Upper Serangoon Road.

Ang Sim Poh was charged on Friday (Jun 2) for committing a rash act endangering the safety of others. Together with three other people, Ang had allegedly thrown bowls, tables and chairs at the Heng Long Teochew Porridge stall at about 3.45am on Saturday (May 27). This was apparently in a dispute over the bill.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit TV cameras at the eatery.

Ang was arrested by the police on Thursday, according to a police news release issued on Thursday night.

According to the police, Ang is also under investigation for committing mischief causing damages of S$500 or more.

Two of Ang’s accomplices – 46-year-old Tan Sung Meng and 40-year-old Pang Pei Pei – were arrested earlier this week, and charged in court on Wednesday. The fourth accomplice, Yeoh Keng Hock, 53, was also arrested earlier this week and is being investigated.

If convicted of committing a rash act, Ang could be jailed for up to 6 months, face a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.