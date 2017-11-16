'This is obviously fake': SMRT denies claim that CEO Desmond Kuek fired 50% of night crew

SINGAPORE: SMRT on Thursday (Nov 16) refuted accusations that a large number of staff from the night crew were laid off over the years, saying that to the contrary, the team looking after the tracks and track-side infrastructure has nearly doubled over the last seven years.

An online post circulating on social media had alleged that 25 per cent of the Permanent Way team night staff were "fired" under the leadership of Madam Saw Phaik Hwa, who was SMRT CEO from 2002 to 2012.

After Mr Desmond Kuek was appointed SMRT's CEO, 50 per cent of the night crew staff were laid off, the report said, leaving manpower at 35 per cent.

"This is obviously fake!" SMRT said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"How would SMRT have been able to complete the change out of all the power rails and 188,000 sleepers if staff count had indeed been cut so drastically?"

SMRT said the Permanent Way team, which is responsible for track and track-side infrastructure, almost doubled under Mr Kuek's tenure, growing from 206 staff in Dec 2010 to 395 staff in September this year.

Mr Kuek was appointed as SMRT's CEO in 2012.





"The number of night shift workers also increased by 65 per cent with more permanent night shift staff added to the North-South and East-West Lines in the same period," SMRT said.

Together with external contract workers and permanent staff, the number of personnel responsible for maintenance work has increased in total, it added.