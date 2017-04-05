Thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Senoko Road

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Senoko Road, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Wednesday (Apr 5).



On Mar 28, an officer found anomalies in the scanned images of contents of a 20-footer container at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station. The container was declared to be carrying 34 “wooden bases”.

ICA officers found duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the hollow base of one of the wooden altars inside. Singapore Customs was alerted and its officers conducted a follow-up operation in Senoko Road that saw 2,148 cartons and 2,250 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized.



Customs officers subsequently raided a HDB flat in Sembawang Drive, which was rented by one of the suspects and seized 37 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from the flat.



The total duty and Goods and Services Tax for the cigarettes seized evaded amounts to S$200,870.



"Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, having in possession or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act", ICA stated. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and jailed for up to six years.