Three hurt after vessel caught fire off Bedok Jetty

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on a vessel at sea on Saturday afternoon (May 6), about 1km off Bedok Jetty.

The fire, which was confined to the engine room, was put out before firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.



Three people were taken to Changi General Hospital, conscious but with burn injuries, according to the SCDF.



It added that the injured were first ferried to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal via a police coast guard vessel, before they were taken to hospital.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 3.20pm, and dispatched a Rapid Response Fire Vessel and two Marine Firefighting Vessels.



It is investigating the cause of the fire.