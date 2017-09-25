Three men arrested for alleged snatch theft

SINGAPORE: Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of snatch theft, said police on Monday (Sep 25).

In one of the cases, two men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 63-year-old woman along Race Course Road on Sunday.



Police received a report at about 11.20am and arrested a 55-year-old suspect at the scene before recovering the stolen chain as evidence. His accomplice, a 45-year-old, was arrested the next day along Commonwealth Crescent.

At about 5pm on the same day, police received a report of a snatch theft at Jalan Bukit Merah. A 72-year-old woman was inside the lift of a flat with the male suspect when he allegedly snatched her bag containing S$50 in cash and a mobile phone.

With the aid of police cameras, a 64-year-old suspect was arrested at 6.30pm.



If found guilty of committing snatch theft, the suspects can be jailed between one to seven years and caned.

Advertisement