Three men jailed for trying to smuggle overstayer out of Singapore

SINGAPORE: Three men were convicted of arranging to smuggle a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man who overstayed out of Singapore, and have been sentenced to jail, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Tuesday (Mar 28).



The overstayer, Md Islam Md Haris Madbar, was also sentenced to jail and caning, it added.

In a media release, ICA said 26-year-old Malaysian Chee Tian Hao was caught at Woodlands Checkpoint on Feb 14 trying to transport Md Islam out of Singapore in a Malaysian-registered saloon car.

Both men were arrested after Md Islam was found crouching on the floor of the car in front of the rear passenger seat, ICA said.

Md Islam was sentenced to six months' imprisonment and five strokes of the cane after his conviction on Mar 15 last year, while Chee was sentenced to two years in jail and three strokes of the cane after he was convicted last Thursday. The car has also been detained and is liable to be forfeited.

Following the arrests of Chee and Md Islam, ICA arrested 36-year-old Malaysian Mohamed Haniffa Sawulmaid and 61-year-old Singaporean Jumali Yusof for their involvement in arranging for Md Islam to leave Singapore.

Jumali was convicted on Nov 25 last year and sentenced to two years and six weeks' imprisonment in lieu of caning, while Haniffa was convicted on Feb 28 this year and sentenced to eight months in jail, the press release said.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally.

Under the Immigration Act, overstaying or illegal entry into Singapore are punishable by up to six months' imprisonment and at least three strokes of the cane. The penalty for engaging in the business of conveying illegal immigrants into and out of Singapore is between two and five years of jail and at least three strokes of the cane.