Three new hotels to open in Sentosa in mid-2019

SINGAPORE: Three hotels with a combined 839 rooms are expected to open in Sentosa in mid-2019, aiming mostly to serve the mid-tier market and attract staycation enthusiasts.

Village Hotel Sentosa, The Outpost Sentosa and a third hotel whose name will be confirmed at a later stage, will be located at Artillery Avenue in the Palawan area of Sentosa, said Far East Hospitality, the operator of the hotels, on Wednesday (Oct 25)

“Sentosa is a regional tourist spot. It has a host of attractions, and is easily accessible to the Central Business District, making it an ideal location amongst travellers who are here for leisure or business," said Mr Arthur Kiong, chief executive officer of Far East Hospitality, in a press release.

"However, the mid-tier segment in Sentosa is underserved. With these three new properties, we hope to fill the gap of the mid-tier segment, while catering to the growing category of discerning travellers and Singapore's robust staycation market.”

Village Hotel Sentosa, with 606 rooms, aims to target the mid-tier market, including travellers from regional and international markets and Singaporeans looking for a family weekend getaway, the release said.

The Outpost, with 193 rooms, caters to young couples who prefer exclusivity. Meanwhile, the third hotel, with 40 rooms, will be designed to appeal to guests in the upscale market, Far East Hospitality said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sentosa currently has 13 hotels with a combined 2,500 rooms. It has been trying to increase its visitorship, and in June announced plans to improve connectivity and introduce new and upgraded attractions.

Among the changes, the Merlion Gateway – a 12-ha precinct starting from Resorts World Sentosa, past Merlion Plaza and onto Sentosa's beaches – will be revamped to include an elevated walkway and increased capacity for pedestrians. The revamp of the gateway is expected to be completed by 2021.

Additionally, two new tracks will be added to Skyline Luge Sentosa.