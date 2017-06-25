Tianjin Eco-City masterplan to be reviewed: DPM Tharman

This comes as the city, which is a joint development project between Singapore and Tianjin, celebrates its tenth anniversary next year.

TIANJIN: The masterplan of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City will be reviewed, as it celebrates its tenth anniversary next year, said Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (Jun 25).

On his visit to the city, which is a joint development project between Singapore and Tianjin, Mr Tharman said the city’s masterplan is slated for review in light of its tenth anniversary in 2018 and more details will be given at a later date.

Since its inception nine years ago, the city has expanded and now has a population of 70,000.

“We are now at the inflection point,” said Mr Tharman. “In a few years time - 2020, when the new MRT line is in place linking the Tianjin Eco-City with the rest of the Binhai new area - the transformation of the region as a whole is going to really take off.”

He added that Singapore’s water agency PUB is also sharing expertise with Tianjin officials on water management systems, such as the prevention of floods during the rainy season.

“The authorities view the Tianjin Eco-City as a role model in several regards for Xiongan City, which is the new area being planned to serve Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province,” he said. “And indeed, there are lessons that they're seeking to borrow, particularly on the eco-sphere.”

During his visit to Tianjin, Mr Tharman met with and was hosted to dinner by Tianjin Party Secretary Li Hongzhong, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a press release. The two leaders reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Tianjin, which is marked by strong and growing cooperation including through the Tianjin Eco-city.

They also commended the significant progress made by the Tianjin Eco-City and expressed support for its future development as a model for innovation and green development in keeping with the progressive development of bilateral relations between Singapore and China, said the PMO.

Both leaders also exchanged views on how Singapore and Tianjin could expand cooperation.

Mr Tharman will be speaking at the World Economic Forum in Dalian next week, and will travel to Beijing on Friday.