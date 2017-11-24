Tiger Sky Tower to reopen after investigating breakdown that trapped 39 people in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: The Tiger Sky Tower ride at Sentosa will reopen on Saturday (Nov 25) after conducting investigations into the August incident that trapped 39 people for more than four hours.

The incident was due to a faulty drive unit component that raises and lowers the gondola, operator Sky Tower Ltd said in a statement on Friday after "extensive investigations" with authorities and the German manufacturer of the ride, HUSS Park Attractions.



The faulty component has since been replaced.

The operator said it has also conducted "thorough inspections on other unaffected areas of the Tower" and reviewed their emergency response plan.

Sky Tower said it also increased their technical manpower and conducted refresher training for its staff to enhance its operational capabilities.

"The Tiger Sky Tower team again apologises for the inconvenience caused by the incident, and we look forward to welcoming our guests once again," the statement added.

Thirty-nine people were stranded for more than four hours on the Tiger Sky Tower ride at Sentosa on a Saturday night on Aug 12.

Sentosa previously said operations of the Sky Tower were suspended at about 5.35pm following a mechanical fault. It added that 38 passengers and one operator were in the tower's gondola.