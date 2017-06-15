Tigerair to operate under Scoot brand from July

SINGAPORE: Tigerair will officially come under Scoot – its sister budget airline under the Singapore Airlines Group – on Jul 25, the two airlines said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 15).

This marks the completion of the two carriers’ integration, a process which began in May last year, when they were brought under a common holding company, Budget Aviation.

The airlines will operate under a common licence or Air Operator’s Certificate, and consequently, the flight designator code for all Scoot flights will be changed from TZ to TR – the code currently used for Tigerair flights.

All flight schedules, however, will remain unchanged.

Scoot’s website will also be the sole booking platform for all flights and existing Scoot-Tigerair check-in counters will also reflect the Scoot brand.

A new uniform for Scoot cabin crew will also be rolled out, the airlines said.

The integrated fleet will comprise Scoot's Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Tigerair's Airbus A320 aircraft. They will all be dressed in Scoot's livery by mid-2018.

Destinations like Bangkok, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei will continue to be operated on both aircraft types, the news release said. However, the aircraft type will be indicated during the online flight selection and booking process.

All Scoot and Tigerair passengers with existing flight bookings scheduled from Jul 25 onwards will be contacted via email from Jun 15 to Jul 23. Existing Scoot passengers will also be provided with updated itineraries to reflect the change in flight designator code.