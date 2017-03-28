Tighter licensing conditions for pet shops and farms to take effect in April: AVA

SINGAPORE: All pet shops selling dogs and cats must meet tighter licensing conditions from April as part of efforts to raise animal welfare standards, announced the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Tuesday (Mar 28).

It added that this would also apply to pet farms which breed and house dogs.

Some of the revised regulations include:

- If two or more dogs are kept together, they must be compatible, and each dog must be able to move, turn around without hitting the sides of the kennel, stand upright, lie down and stretch.

- All retired breeding dogs must be kept separately from breeding dogs and segregated according to their gender.

- Puppies must be microchipped by nine weeks old and kittens microchipped by 12 weeks old.

- All breeding dogs must undergo an annual health check by a licensed veterinarian.

The changes, which take effect from Apr 1, were made to improve the housing, healthcare and management of animals, enhance their traceability and improve the accountability of pet businesses, said AVA.

It added that the revisions were finalised after consultation with the pet industry, including animal welfare groups and the Pets Enterprises and Traders Association, Singapore (PETAS).

"AVA will continue to work closely with the pet industry to ensure smooth implementation of the revised conditions," it said.

The authority has been taking steps to tighten existing regulations. In January, it announced that all dogs intended for sale by pet businesses must be licensed before they are sold. In addition, individual dog owners who sell or give their dogs away will have to inform AVA that they are no longer keeping the dogs.