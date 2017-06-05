Tim Palace restaurant at Safra Toa Payoh clubhouse suspended

SINGAPORE: A Chinese restaurant at Safra Toa Payoh has been suspended for failing to keep its premises clean and free of rodents, and for selling expired pre-packed food, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (Jun 5).

Tim Palace will be suspended for two weeks until Jun 18.

In a notice on its website, NEA said Tim Palace had accumulated 14 demerit points over the past year, and was handed a S$1,000 fine. It was given four demerit points for failing to keep its premises clean, six points for failing to keep its area free from rodents, and another four points for selling expired pre-packed food.

According to NEA regulations,those who accumulate 12 or more demerit points over a 12-month period may have their licenses suspended for a period of two or four weeks, or have their licenses cancelled.

All food handlers working in the premises will also be required to attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work.

On its Facebook page, Tim Palace said it would be "closed for renovation" from Jun 5 to 18, and business would resume on Jun 19. A notice put up on Safra.sg said the restaurant will be "closed for maintenance" during the same period.

A notice on Safra.sg informing members of the public of the restaurant's temporary closure.

Tim Palace is part of the Gim Tim Group of restaurants, known for its Hokkien and Cantonese dishes.